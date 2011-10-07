* Moody's cuts RBS by 2 notches, Lloyds by one; small banks
slashed
* Cut due to reduced level of govt support was expected
* UK banks well-capitalised, liquid - Fin min Osborne
* RBS, Lloyds shares fall by more than 3 percent
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Steve Slater
LONDON, Oct 7 The credit rating of two top UK
banks were cut on Friday due to the likelihood of less state
support in a future crisis, as Britain sought to reassure
investors its banks were well capitalised and able to cope with
a European debt crisis.
Ratings agency Moody's cut its rating on Royal Bank of
Scotland by two notches, downgraded Lloyds by
one notch, and cut its ratings on Santander UK ,
Co-Operative Bank, Nationwide Building Society and seven other
smaller British building societies.
Banks had been on review for possible downgrade as part of a
trend where state support for lenders is being reduced, and
reforms proposed last month by Britain's Independent Commission
on Banking (ICB) were also expected to have a negative impact.
The ICB proposed ring-fencing the retail arms of top British
banks from their riskier investment banking units, and said
British banks should hold more capital.
"The market's central expectation around the ICB impact had
been for a 2-notch downgrade across the board, so it's better
than expected," said Gareth Hunt, analyst at Investec.
But concern is growing that banks may need more capital as
part of a wider European move to shore up the industry to tackle
a debt crisis and restore investor confidence. The European
Union plans to present a plan for member state to coordinate a
bank recapitalisation.
UK finance minister George Osborne said Britain's banks
remained well-capitalised and in better shape than many of their
European rivals, who face bigger losses on holdings of
peripheral euro zone debt.
"I am confident that British banks are well capitalised,
they are liquid, they aren't experiencing the kind of problems
that some of the banks in the euro zone are experiencing at the
moment," Osborne told the BBC.
RBS, 83 percent owned by the government, said it remained
one of Europe's most strongly capitalised banks, responding to a
Financial Times report citing concerns in government circles
that it might need more state aid.
RBS's capital position came under strain under a "stress
test" of lenders in the summer, raising fears it would need at
least 5 billion pounds ($7.7 billion) more in a widespread
recapitalisation. But analysts said its solvency was stronger
than showed in the test, which included historical toxic losses
shown by the bank and ignored a big reduction in its balance
sheet.
"Compared to their European peers the UK banks are well
positioned from a capital perspective," Elisabeth Rudman, senior
vice president at Moody's, told Reuters after the downgrade.
"But the environment they are operating in is still very tough
and there's an awful lot of uncertainty out there in the euro
zone."
Standard and Poor's on Friday downgraded the core banks of
Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia by one notch,
citing difficulties in securing wholesale funding and the need
for increased collateral.
UK banks have raised over $120 billion in the last
three years, forced by the government to raise low capital
levels. In the same time German banks have raised about $40
billion, Italian banks have raised $29 billion and French banks
-- seen as most in need of fresh funds -- have raised $22
billion, according to Reuters data.
British gilt futures fell, underperforming Bunds after the
credit rating downgrade added to worries another bailout could
be needed.
RBS shares closed down 3 percent at 23.62 pence while Lloyds
fell 3.4 percent, with both stocks underperforming a 0.2 percent
rise in Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index . RBS shares
remain some 50 percent below the 49.9 pence level at which the
UK taxpayer acquired its stake in the bank.
However, Evolution Securities analyst Ian Gordon kept a
"buy" rating on RBS shares, saying he did not think the Scottish
bank needed to raise more capital.
"With a core tier 1 ratio of 11.1 percent, a shrinking
balance sheet and contained vulnerability to 'left-field'
events, RBS has no need to raise capital," said Gordon.
Moody's move reduced the uplift that RBS and Lloyds receive
from state support to three notches, in line with UK rival
Barclays and international peers like Bank of America
. It did not reflect a deterioration in the financial
strength of banks or the government, Moody's said.
It did not change its rating on Barclays or HSBC .
Lloyds said the downgrade would only have a "minimal" impact on
its funding costs.
Moody's said authorities did not yet have all the necessary
tools to allow an orderly resolution of the largest, most
complex banks, and proposals to reform the industry put forward
by the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) would take time.
"The implementation is still a long way off, but the trend
is towards trying to lower the possibility of government support
into banks, but we see that as taking time to unfold," Rudman
said.
Moody's said the UK government is likely to continue to
provide some level of support to systemically important
financial institutions, but is more likely now to allow smaller
institutions to fail if they become troubled.
"What's really interesting is the polarity between the
downgrade to small institutions and the lack of downgrade to the
big institutions. This will have interesting consequences for
the government's stated aims to increase competition in retail
banking," Investec's Hunt said.
Britain finished with stakes of around 83 percent in RBS and
some 40 percent in Lloyds after it bailed out both during the
2008 credit crisis with some 66 billion pounds worth of
taxpayers' money.
