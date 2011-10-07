LONDON Oct 7 Credit agency Moody's cut its ratings on British banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday and said it expected the UK government would have to continue to support the country's systemically important financial institutions.

Moody's cut its rating on RBS by two notches to A2 from Aa3, and downgraded Lloyds TSB Bank Plc by one notch to A1 from Aa3. It also cut its ratings on Santander UK , Co-Operative Bank, Nationwide Building Society and seven other smaller British building societies.

"Moody's believes that the government is likely to continue to provide some level of support to systemically important financial institutions, which continue to incorporate up to three notches of uplift," it said in a statement.

"However, it is more likely now to allow smaller institutions to fail if they become financially troubled. The downgrades do not reflect a deterioration in the financial strength of the banking system or that of the government," it added. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Erica Billingham)