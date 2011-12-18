LONDON Dec 18 Britain's National Audit
Office (NAO) is to probe the sale of nationalised bank Northern
Rock to Virgin Money, the opposition Labour Party said, after
the terms of the deal meant the taxpayer would effectively book
a loss on the disposal.
The Labour Party said the National Audit Office had agreed
to the probe following a call from Labour's financial secretary
Chris Leslie, who also urged Finance Minister George Osborne to
delay the deal until the NAO had fully examined it.
In November, the British government agreed to sell Northern
Rock to Virgin Money - the banking arm of billionaire Richard
Branson's Virgin Group -- for between 747 million pounds
and 1 billion pounds ($1.2-$1.6 billion).
However, since Britain had to pump 1.4 billion pounds of
equity into Northern Rock in order to support it through the
credit crisis, the sale would effectively represent a loss of at
least 400 million pounds.
"There is clearly strong evidence to suggest that this
Northern Rock firesale represents poor value for money for the
taxpayer and this investigation by the independent National
Audit Office confirms that serious questions hang over George
Osborne's deal," Labour's Leslie said in a statement.
"The Chancellor should consider delaying the sale, due on
1st January, until the NAO can assure the public that it is the
right way to proceed," he added.
Northern Rock was fully nationalised three years ago after
nearly collapsing during the credit crunch.
The group was starved of funding after banks abruptly
stopped lending to each other in the 2007 credit crisis,
triggering the first run on a British bank in many decades, and
prompting the government to step in with emergency support.
($1 = 0.6440 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)