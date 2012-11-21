LONDON Nov 21 British finance minister George
Osborne and Treasury minister Greg Clark took questions on
Wednesday from the Parliamentary Commission on Banking
Standards.
Below are highlights from the session.
OSBORNE ON BANKING REFORM
"I don't think think personally this is the right moment to
tear up all the work that's been done over the last two years.
We've got lots more to do on improving the standards and culture
of the banking industry. A huge amount more to do to improve it
and there's plenty of space that's not been trodden over by
others.
"But I would just caution parliament about starting all over
again because that would inevitably delay things and I think we
have got to a good place where broadly we have a consensus."