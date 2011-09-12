LONDON, Sept 12 Britain will seek to pass laws during this parliament on reforms to create some of the world's toughest banking regulations and they should be in force by 2019, finance minister George Osborne said on Monday.

Detailed work on implementing the reforms, outlined in a report by the Independent Commission on Banking , will start at once, Osborne told parliament.

"We will legislate in this parliament to put the needed changes into law," he said. "We will follow the advice of the Independent Commission and ensure that any changes to the British banking system are fully completed by 2019."

This parliament will run until May 2015 at the latest, when a national election must be held.

Osborne agreed with the commission's proposal for Lloyds to sell its branch network to create a "strong and effective challenger bank". (Reporting By Peter Griffiths)