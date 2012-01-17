LONDON Jan 17 Consumer affairs group
'Which?' wants Britain's new financial regulator to be held
accountable for bank overdraft charges, often criticised for
being too complicated to understand.
Britain is in the process of replacing its Financial
Services Authority (FSA) regulator with the Financial Conduct
Authority by the end of this year.
The move comes after the FSA was criticised over its role in
the 2007-08 banking crisis which led to Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds Banking Group being bailed out and
part-nationalised.
Which? launched a campaign on Tuesday -- Watchdog Not Lapdog
-- urging the government to ensure the new FCA is strong enough
to tackle banks about overdraft fees.
It follows a survey conducted by Which? that found people
paying a wide range of fees for unauthorised overdrafts.
It said mutually owned Nationwide Building Society
charged the highest fees for customers who make one payment from
their account while being overdrawn for two successive days in a
month.
At 50 pounds ($76.42), this was five times more than at the
Lloyds-owned Halifax, Which? said.
HSBC and its First Direct offshoot charged the
highest unauthorised overdraft fees on current accounts, at 150
pounds a month.
"While the government has previously announced reforms to
tackle unfair overdraft charges, they simply don't go far
enough. It's extremely disappointing to find that bank charges
are still too high, too complex, and impossible to compare,"
Which? Chief Executive Peter Vicary-Smith said in a statement.
"It's essential the government gives the new financial
regulator powers to limit these charges and to challenge their
complexity."
Britain's banking sector is dominated by the Big Four of
HSBC, Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds.
Last year, the FSA's banking regulator, Andrew Bailey, said
it was unclear whether customers were being overcharged, but
agreed on the need for greater fee transparency.
($1 = 0.6542 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Hulmes)