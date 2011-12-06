LONDON Dec 6 Britain launched a public
consultation on Tuesday on better transparency in bank bonuses,
including requiring the eight highest-paid non-board executives
at big lenders to make public their pay packages.
UK Financial Services Minister Mark Hoban said the proposals
will "help tackle unacceptable bank bonuses by improving pay
transparency at large banks.
"Improving transparency for senior executives who manage
risk will help provide shareholders with more tools to hold
senior management to account," Hoban said in a statement.
Some 15 banks would be affected, including the biggest UK
lenders and UK operations of large foreign banks, the government
said.
