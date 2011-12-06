LONDON Dec 6 Britain launched a public consultation on Tuesday on better transparency in bank bonuses, including requiring the eight highest-paid non-board executives at big lenders to make public their pay packages.

UK Financial Services Minister Mark Hoban said the proposals will "help tackle unacceptable bank bonuses by improving pay transparency at large banks.

"Improving transparency for senior executives who manage risk will help provide shareholders with more tools to hold senior management to account," Hoban said in a statement.

Some 15 banks would be affected, including the biggest UK lenders and UK operations of large foreign banks, the government said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes)