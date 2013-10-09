* New regulator up and running in early 2015
* Payments Council industry body to be replaced
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 9 Britain is to set up a new
regulator to prise open the privately-owned payments system and
cut the cost for new entrants to take on big high street banks.
The "utilities style" regulator will have a core aim of
increasing competition in a sector that handled 17.5 billion
non-cash payment transactions last year, the finance ministry
said in a statement.
The Payments Systems Regulator, a working title, will sit
under the Financial Conduct Authority, assume its new powers in
late 2014 and be up and running by spring 2015.
It will have powers to fine rule breakers and end the
stranglehold of big banks by being able to force changes in
ownership of payments systems and scrutinise investments.
"The government is determined to open up competition in the
banking sector so that it serves the needs of the British
economy, businesses and customers," financial services minister
Sajid Javid said.
UK business minister Vince Cable told a CityUK dinner on
Tuesday evening the new regulator will "deal with monopoly
payments systems preventing new banks from coming in".
The payments system is currently overseen by the Payments
Council, an industry body made up of the system's users and
owners such as Lloyds, Barclays, HSBC
and RBS. It sets policy and sparked uproar when it
decided to scrap cheques, a decision it had to reverse.
Currently smaller rivals have to pay the big banks to access
key services and the incumbents can block access or charge
unfair fees to new entrants, the finance ministry said.
Policymakers want more innovation because much of the
investment goes into maintaining the existing system.
The finance ministry said in Sweden people can split a
restaurant bill by paying back a friend via text message, while
in the Netherlands it's possible to pay online without needing
to enter card or account details.
"The scope here for doing things better is enormous," Bank
of England director for financial stability, Andrew Haldane,
told parliament in February.
But the creation of a regulator stops short of Haldane's
more radical idea for a utility payments platform for any bank
to plug into on equal terms.
Omar Ali, UK head of banking at consultancy EY, said
offering innovative payments won't be enough.
"To really win consumers over, new entrants will need to
prove themselves financially as well as offer a compelling
proposition on fees, better service quality and even in this
digital age, outstanding service in their branches and on the
telephone," Ali said.
The Bank of England will have a veto on any decisions by the
new regulator that could harm financial stability.
The industry's policy role will be radically reduced.
"The government expects that the industry will replace the
existing Payments Council with a pure trade body to co-ordinate
the owners and operators of payment systems and related
infrastructure, to guard against the development of payments
strategy in silo," the government said on Wednesday.
The regulator will be able to "expressly instruct the
industry to organise themselves to produce an integrated,
holistic plan for development and innovation in UK payments."
The Payments Council said it has proved that innovation can
be achieved through collaboration and with minimal regulation.
The council said it introduced seven-day account switching,
led in chip and pin technology, and next year will allow
customers to pay each other using only a mobile phone number.