LONDON Oct 21 The body that manages Britain's
bank stakes said it is closer to selling shares in Royal Bank of
Scotland and has seen growing appetite from financial
institutions interested in buying the shares.
Oliver Holborn, head of capital markets at UK Financial
Investments (UKFI), also said he had met with the agency's
advisor JP Morgan more than 5 times to discuss the issue during
the past month. However, he said UKFI still needed more clarity
on future litigation issues before it can start selling the
government's 80 percent stake in the bank.
"We are definitely seeing more interest from institutions
about investing in RBS. If you speak to institutional investors
they will tell you that (RBS Chief Executive) Ross McEwan has
made very good progress," Holborn told parliament's Treasury
Select Committee on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Anjuli Davies)