* Says time frame for RBS privatisation has accelerated
* Says more interest in RBS from investors this year
* Says will consider sale of RBS shares to retail investors
* Says needs more clarity on future litigation before sale
(Adds further comments from UKFI)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 21 Britain is closer to selling part
of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland after seeing
growing appetite for the bank's shares from financial
institutions and it could offer some of the stock to private
retail investors.
A sale would allow the British government to start shedding
its 80 percent holding in RBS, which was rescued through a 45
billion pound ($73 billion) bail-out during the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Oliver Holborn, head of capital markets at UK Financial
Investments (UKFI), a government agency which manages the stake,
said he had been contacted by institutions interested in buying
RBS shares and the prospect of the bank returning to private
ownership had accelerated this year.
"We are definitely seeing more interest from institutions
about investing in RBS. If you speak to institutional investors
they will tell you that (RBS Chief Executive) Ross McEwan has
made very good progress this year in terms of trying to make RBS
a simpler, better bank," Holborn told parliament's Treasury
Select Committee on Tuesday.
Reuters reported earlier this month that the chances of the
government selling shares in RBS had risen this year and that it
saw a first sale as being possible in the next two years.
Holborn said he had met with the agency's advisor JP Morgan
more than 5 times to discuss the issue in the past
month.
Shares in RBS are currently trading at 358.5 pence, well
below the government's 502 pence a share buy-in price, leaving
taxpayers sitting on a paper loss of nearly 13 billion pounds
($21 billion).
UKFI Chairman James Leigh-Pemberton told the committee that
it would consider offering RBS shares to private retail
investors as well as financial institutions when it comes to
sell, partly because it would enable them to sell off more of
the government's stake.
"The inclusion of retail has the benefit of enabling a
larger size (of sale) than would otherwise be achievable," he
said.
A planned sale of part of the government's remaining 25
percent stake in Lloyds Banking Group to retail
investors was cancelled this year because the shares were not
trading at a high enough level.
Holborn said UKFI would need more clarity on future
litigation issues potentially affecting RBS before any sale.
"There are a number of outstanding issues that need to be
dealt with in particular on the conduct and litigation side
where the sizes of some of those issues are at this stage
unknown," he said.
RBS is one of six banks in talks with Britain's financial
regulator to settle allegations its staff were involved in the
rigging of the global $5 trillion-a-day currency market. It is
also being investigated by regulators looking into its treatment
of struggling small British firms and its selling of bonds
backed by residential mortgages in the United States.
Leigh-Pemberton said the government over-ruled plans by RBS
to pay some staff bonuses worth twice their basic pay earlier
this year to avoid a backlash from Britons unhappy about pay
levels at the bank.
Leigh-Pemberton said UKFI had recommended RBS be allowed to
pay that level of bonus to help it retain staff and attract top
talent. But after the Treasury intervened, RBS was told it could
pay bonuses worth only the same as staff's basic pay.
"In order to avoid a major public controversy at that time
it was considered that it would be more appropriate not to put
that resolution to shareholders," he said.
$1 = 0.6193 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Simon Jessop and Jane
Merriman)