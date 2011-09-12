LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's shake-up of its banks to protect taxpayers buries once and for all its "light touch" reputation and takes the sector back to a simpler, 1940s style of high street lending.

Pushing well beyond new international regulations, the Independent Commission on Banking's (ICB) final report, broadly endorsed by government, will force big and costly organisational surgery on Britain's main banks.

"Our recommendations are very much with the grain of what is happening internationally but in important respects we are going further on capital requirements, getting more detailed on loss-absorbing debt," ICB Chairman John Vickers told reporters.

Only Switzerland is planning similarly high capital ratios for its banks but Britain is going a step further with deeper reform after spending about a trillion pounds shoring up the sector.

"It is game changing for bank structures and will come at a cost," said Jon Pain, KPMG regulatory expert and formerly a senior Financial Services Authority official.

"In many respects we are seeing a return to a more simple 1940/50s style of retail banking where it is perceived as more of a basic utility with low return on equity for shareholders," he added.

BANKS WITHIN BANKS

Banks will have to hive off their retail arms into a subsidiary run as if it was listed, with its own board and capital, liquidity and funding requirements.

It must be "ring fenced" with a cushion of pure equity equivalent to 10 percent of risk weighted assets -- well above the 7 percent minimum for all types of banks under global so-called Basel III rules being phased in from 2013 to end 2018.

The whole banking group will also have to hold a further 7-10 percent safety cushion -- far higher than expected -- but this can be in lower quality hybrid debt such as contingent capital (CoCos) or bail-in bonds - bonds that take a loss or convert into equity to recapitalise a bank if it hits trouble.

"However, a preference for straight equity is implicit in the report," said Michael McKee of DLA Piper law firm.

KPMG's Pain said changes to business models could end up costing consumers and small businesses and may accelerate the end of free banking in Britain.

There are no agreed international rules for such large extra buffers on top of Basel's 7 percent minimum, and even a planned surcharge of up to 2.5 percent on some 30 of the biggest banks in the world is still short of the UK plan.

Banks see an uphill struggle to match pre-crisis returns on equity and help share prices recover acres of lost ground.

The patchwork of differing regulation could put UK banks at a disadvantage, particularly to U.S. peers which still haven't accepted the last round of Basel capital rules and are lobbying hard against the next round -- in particular the surcharge.

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the United States should consider pulling out of the global Basel Committee of regulators that drafted it and Basel III.

"The United States never implemented Basel II and if we end up with a situation where U.S. banks are not subject to Basel III and UK banks have Basel III plus, that would be a concern," said Peter Snowdon, a lawyer at Norton Rose.

EU ADVANTAGE

The ICB also calls for a 4 percent leverage ratio or cap on how much debt can be extended for ringfenced banks, again tougher than the 3 percent due under Basel III globally.

Requiring the retail arm, holding customer deposits, to be operationally, economically and legally separate could force banks to separate IT systems to ensure payments continue even if the riskier investment banking operations elsewhere crash.

"This proposition has attracted no support or interest in any other jurisdiction, and appears to lie entirely outside the mainstream of regulatory development," said Simon Gleeson of Clifford Chance law firm.

And although the planned UK shake-up goes beyond Basel III, banks won't have more time to comply with a deadline of start 2019 set for full compliance, as with Basel III. Vickers said market discipline might even force banks to act much sooner.

Gleeson said the ICB was also handing a substantial competitive advantage in the UK market to non-UK banks from elsewhere in the EU.

Paul Edmondson, a partner at CMC Cameron McKenna, agreed: "How will they compete with marauding European banks that are free to maintain their universal banks and their pre-crisis culture, funding models and lighter touch regulation?"

ICB members told reporters there was nothing in their report to cause UK banks to be structurally less profitable.

"Banks are carrying enough loss absorbing debt today to satisfy the conditions we have set out. They may need to raise incremental debt," ICB member Bill Winters, a former top JPMorgan official, said.

The report also prods banks to ensure their "living wills", spelling out how they would be saved or wound up quickly in a crisis, are likely to work in practice.

Supervisors would be able to compel banks to top up capital levels by 3 percent if business models were still too unwieldy. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Sophie Walker)