LONDON, March 3 Britain's new rules for vetting
and making senior bankers directly accountable for their actions
will take effect from March next year, UK financial services
minister Andrea Leadsom said on Tuesday.
The new regime aims to make it easier for regulators to
punish bankers for irresponsible decisions.
"In order to facilitate an orderly transition from the
existing approved persons regime, firms will be required to
notify the regulators by 8 February 2016 of the approved persons
who are to be senior managers under the Senior Managers'
Regime," Leadsom said in a statement.
The new rules will also be extended to UK branches of
foreign banks on March 7, 2016 as well.
Regulators will shortly start a public consultation on how
to extend the rules to foreign branches "in an appropriate and
proportionate", Leadsom added.
The new criminal offence of causing a UK lender to fail will
also take effect in March next year, she said.
