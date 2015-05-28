* FCA says alarm over new banker rules is "misplaced"
* FCA says middle management at banks now a focus
By Huw Jones
LONDON, May 28 Bankers in Britain must use
common sense when applying new rules on being held personally
responsible for wrongdoing in their business as there won't be
detailed guidance that lawyers can use in their defence, a top
watchdog said on Thursday.
The new Senior Manager Regime (SMR) comes into effect in
March 2016 to make it easier for regulators to punish
individuals for wrongdoing.
So far fines for misconduct such as rigging currency markets
and interest rate benchmarks have been limited to the banks
themselves rather than individuals.
One element of the new regime has raised hackles, triggering
warnings that bankers will prefer to leave the industry rather
than face having to prove they were not negligent in the event
of misconduct being uncovered on their watch.
Currently it is for the regulator to show an individual was
negligent.
Martin Wheatley, chief executive of the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA), said that despite the "scale of the misplaced
alarm" over the new regime, he won't be giving a list of
specific ways for a manager to "rebut" charges of being
responsible for misconduct in the business.
"For lawyers, the slightly unsatisfactory answer here, but
honest one, is that it's very difficult for policymakers to be
prescriptive about the steps that a particular individual is
expected to take," Wheatley told a ResPublica think tank event.
"And actually, for those senior managers, most of the steps
you'd expect them to take appear common sense, frankly."
The steps include behaving with integrity, making sure the
business area is fully understood and complying with common law
and rules.
The new regime is not part of a "heads on sticks" strategy
at the FCA and there was no prospect of institutional scalp
hunting or "public theatre".
Wheatley warned he would take a much closer look at middle
management at banks, a supervisory "blind spot" that has
undermined watchdog's attempts to raise conduct standards.
While the boards of banks were keen to improve standards, it
was harder getting the message to staff lower down the ranks.
The only bank staff that won't be covered by new conduct
standards are ancillary employees such as receptionists,
security, caterers and cleaners, Wheatley said.
"We have the almost unique experience of having access both
to the board and to the person on the till," Wheatley said.
This access will be used to deliver the FCA's drive to
improve standards at thousands of staff such as regional sales
managers, he said.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)