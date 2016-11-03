LONDON Nov 3 Britain's financial watchdog will
take a fresh look at free-in-credit banking and caps on
overdraft fees after lawmakers slammed a competition review for
failing to shake up high street lending and protect vulnerable
customers.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) faces pressure from
lawmakers to intervene in high street banking, a sector
dominated by the "big four" - HSBC, Barclays, RBS and Lloyds.
A recommendation from the Competition and Markets Authority
in August to inject more competition into retail banking were
criticised this week by lawmakers for "passing the buck" to the
FCA.
The competition review stopped short of tackling
free-in-credit banking, which some lawmakers say pushes up fees
for unauthorised overdrafts to pay for it, meaning poorer
customers are subsidising better off customers.
The FCA said on Thursday there may be value in looking at
retail banking in a more "holistic" way, such as looking at how
conduct and competition are affected by the links between
different parts of the business model.
"Part of this will include considering free-if-in-credit
banking more broadly than was within the scope of the CMA's
investigation," the watchdog said in its response to the CMA
review.
The CMA has asked lenders to publicise more clearly how much
they charge for unauthorised overdrafts, though lawmakers wanted
a tougher approach with the FCA itself setting a cap on such
fees.
The FCA said it will review in late 2018 how effective the
CMA's "contentious" approach has been, and whether a cap is
needed. It will also compare overdraft charges with other forms
of credit.
Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and
competition at the FCA, said the FCA's role in regulating
banking markets goes beyond the recommendations made by the CMA.
"We will continue to look more broadly at how well these
markets work, with a particular focus planned on high-cost
credit including overdrafts. We will also be looking at wider
retail banking business models," Woolard said.
