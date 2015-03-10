LONDON, March 10 Britain's financial regulator should review a scheme it set up to enable customers mis-sold complex hedging products to seek compensation to ensure it didn't favour banks, an influential committee of lawmakers said.

The Treasury Committee, which monitors Britain's finance ministry and other bodies including the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority, said that the review would benefit from independent oversight.

It also recommended that an investigation into the banking sector by Britain's competition watchdog examines whether structural reform of the industry is needed to boost competition.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)