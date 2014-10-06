LONDON Oct 6 The Bank of England said on Monday
that British banks must submit plans for splitting their
investment banking activities from their routine retail
operations by Jan. 6, 2015.
The Bank of England said UK banks - including Barclays
, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and
Lloyds Banking Group - must put forward legal and
operational plans for ringfencing by that date.
Britain is introducing new rules that will throw a
protective boundary around domestic high street banking in an
effort to protect taxpayers from having to bail out losses made
in riskier parts of investment banking. The changes will come
into effect by 2019.
