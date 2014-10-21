European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
LONDON Oct 21 Ukfi chairman says progress to getting taxpayers' money back from bank bailouts accelerated rapidly Ukfi chairman leigh-pemberton says very actively engaged with lloyds/rbs pay committees Ukfi chairman says lloyds/rbs share sales 'very much dependent on market conditions' Ukfi chairman says has had extensive talks with rbs about its treatment of small businesses Ukfi chairman says absolutely clear that rbs's grg division was a profit centre (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
MOSCOW, March 16 The new chief executive of diamond miner Alrosa said on Thursday he would remain committed to the Russian state-controlled company's strategy, which has focused on mining, selling non-core assets and increasing production organically.
PARIS, March 16 Givenchy named Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director on Thursday, becoming the first woman at the creative helm of the French fashion house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952.