LONDON Dec 19 Shares in Britain's leading banks fell in early morning trade on Monday, after Business Secretary Vince Cable said the government would "adopt in full" plans by the Independent Commission on Banking to 'ring-fence' retail banks from investment banks.

HSBC was down by 1 percent, while Barclays fell 1.9 percent.

Part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds also fell, with RBS down 1.9 percent and Lloyds down by 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)