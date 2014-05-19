LONDON May 19 A new standards body for British
bankers will be launched later this year with a chairman
appointed by an independent panel led by Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney.
Richard Lambert, a former director general of the
Confederation of British Industry, who was tasked with setting
the body up, said it would be a champion for better banking
standards in the UK.
"Rebuilding confidence and trust in the banks is especially
vital in the UK, because of the size of the banking system and
the importance to the economy of London's role as an
international capital market," Lambert said.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia)