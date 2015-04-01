By Steve Slater
| LONDON, April 2
LONDON, April 2 A bishop, a senior lawmaker and
a human rights campaigner have been picked for a 14-strong board
aiming to push Britain's banks to improve standards after a
series of scandals.
The Banking Standards Board (BSB) on Thursday unveiled a
panel including five bankers and nine people from outside the
industry to review practices after confidence in banks has been
rocked by mis-selling and rate-rigging problems.
The BSB will be funded by banks but will operate
independently as it seeks to raise standards and rebuild public
trust through a voluntary code of conduct. The board, which is
not a regulator, has been set up on the recommendation of a 2013
government review of the banking sector.
"Trust in the system has been badly damaged and it's no
surprise that the public expects change after everything that
has happened," said Colette Bowe, the former telecoms regulator
who was appointed chairman of the BSB in October.
"Banks recognise the urgent need to raise their game and
build the necessary momentum for change. It won't happen
overnight and it will be an uncomfortable journey, but the time
has come to win back trust."
Bowe said the board had been picked to shine a spotlight on
competence, culture and patterns of behaviour across retail,
investment and commercial banking.
It includes John McFall, the former Labour MP who headed the
influential Treasury Select Committee and still deals with
financial issues now he is in the House of Lords.
It also includes Brendan Barber, the former general
secretary of the TUC trade union body who now chairs employee
arbitration service ACAS.
Onora O'Neill, a member of the House of Lords and chair of
the UK's Equality and Human Rights Commission, is another
member, along with David Urquhart, the Bishop of Birmingham who
is the Archbishop of Canterbury's envoy to China and previously
worked at oil major BP.
UK Treasury official Alison Cottrell will join later in
April as the BSB's first chief executive.
The five bankers on the board include HSBC's UK
chief Antonio Simoes, Citigroup's UK boss James Bardrick
and Morgan Stanley International Chief Operating Officer
Clare Woodman.
The BSB will this year outline the progress of banks in
improving standards and highlight any shortcomings.
Britain's banks are backing the BSB, which will report
publicly on its findings. It has also received the support of
U.S. banks Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, although some
international lenders voiced reluctance to join, industry
sources have said.
(Editing by David Goodman)