LONDON, March 29 (IFR) - The Bank of England on Tuesday set out the scenarios for its 2016 health check of UK lenders, saying it would be a "severe and broad" test that effectively combines its 2014 test of a severe UK recession with last year's test against a global slump.

British banks will be tested to see how they cope with a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, misconduct fines, a crash in Hong Kong property prices, a spike in UK unemployment and a $20 oil price under this year's "stress test" on capital adequacy.

Seven banks and building societies will be tested. There will not be a standard 'pass' mark, rather each bank will be given a separate hurdle level, based on their size and existing capital requirements.

That is likely to see them need to hold common equity of at least 6.5% of their risk-weighted assets under the stressed scenario. Banks will need to keep their leverage ratio above 3%.

Results will be released in the fourth quarter.

Banks could be required to take action to strengthen their capital positions if they look weak under the scenarios.

The BoE said the 2016 stress test will be a three-pronged approach, involving a five-year macroeconomic stress scenario; a traded-risk stress scenario for investment banking operations; and a misconduct costs stress test.

The scenarios include global GDP contracting by 1.9% in the first year, as it did during the 2008 financial crisis. The effect of a sharp drop in oil prices to as low as $20 per barrel will also be tested, reflecting the slump to $30/bbl seen earlier this year.

The domestic stress test will examine how banks cope with a 31% fall in UK house prices and a 42% plunge in commercial real estate prices while UK GDP falls 4.3% and unemployment doubles to 9.5%, and sterling depreciates by 7% against the US dollar.

At the same time, the model will see global economies suffer, especially China and Hong Kong: the test assumes China's GDP contracts by 0.5% this year and Hong Kong property prices fall 50% and commercial property prices crash 60% over three years. Eurozone and US GDP are assumed to contract by 3% in the same year.

In financial markets, credit spreads on corporate bonds rise sharply. Investment-grade US corporate bond spreads widen to about 500bps from around 170bps, while high-yield US corporate bond spreads widen to 1,690bps from 640bps in the scenario. Liquidity conditions deteriorate and risk premiums rise across financial markets.

The traded-risk component requires banks to apply an instantaneous price shock to their market risk positions as of February 19. Any available-for-sale and fair-value option positions in the banking book are stressed over five years, translating into losses to a firm's capital resources and changes to its risk-weighted assets.

The test will also include potential misconduct fines and other costs, relating to "known issues".

"Banks are asked to provide stressed projections for misconduct costs which have a low likelihood of being exceeded," the BoE document said. But it said they cannot be considered worst case as they only relate to known issues.

Britain holds annual stress tests of its banks, and the process is shifting closer towards the US process where banks can not only be told to raise capital, but also not to pay dividends or buy back shares. Major UK banks also have to participate in stress tests held by European regulators.

The BoE underlined that the scenarios are hypothetical and not forecasts, and are designed to test the system and individual firms against unexpected problems. The BoE set out a new approach to its testing in October.

This year's test scenarios will include more severe recessions in the US and Brazil than tested for in the past two annual tests, it said.

Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander UK and building society Nationwide are heavily reliant on the UK economy so may be most exposed to the domestic stress scenarios, whereas HSBC, Standard Chartered and Barclays may be more exposed to the scenarios of problems in Asia and other markets.

Separately, the BoE said it would start to lift a new cyclical element of its capital framework for banks, which is designed to rise and fall as the risk of imprudent lending changes over the business cycle. Banks will have to hold a 0.5% counter-cyclical buffer by the end of March 2017. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ian Edmondson)