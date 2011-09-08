LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's top banks benefited
from an implicit 45 billion pounds ($71.8 billion) taxpayer
subsidy last year due to ongoing state support which makes them
"too big to fail", the New Economics Foundation (NEF) think-tank
said in a report.
Its findings come just days ahead of the publication of the
Independent Commission on Banking's (ICB) final report into
reforming the UK banking sector, partly designed to protect
taxpayers from any future financial crisis.
The NEF said Barclays got an indirect subsidy of 10
billion pounds last year from the British public.
HSBC's indirect subsidy was worth 7
billion pounds while those of Lloyds and Royal Bank of
Scotland -- which had to be part-nationalised by the
government during the credit crisis -- were worth 15 and 13
billion pounds respectively.
The NEF said these top British banks were able to borrow
money at lower interest rates because of the implicit
understanding "that the government will step in" if they fall
into trouble.
The ICB's final report is expected to back ring-fencing the
retail operations of the country's top banks from their riskier
investment banking units, in order to protect ordinary savers if
an investment banking business gets into difficulty.
The ICB also wants banks to hold more capital and wants
greater competition in a sector that is dominated by four banks.
However, the reforms are likely to take several years to
come into effect and may not be implemented until 2015 or later.
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Hulmes)