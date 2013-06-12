* Biggest banks may make coordinated response to MPs
LONDON, June 12 Executives at Britain's top
banks may form a task force to respond to a report due this week
from an influential committee of lawmakers examining standards
within the industry, banking sources said on Wednesday.
The proposal would see the chief executives from Britain's
biggest six banks - Barclays, HSBC, Royal Bank
of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group, Standard
Chartered and Santander UK - produce a
coordinated response to the report, which is expected to be
published on Friday, the sources said.
The Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards (PCBS) was
set up by the government last July with a remit to examine
ethics within the industry after Barclays was fined for
attempting to manipulate global interest rate benchmarks.
Bank executives have discussed the task force plan with the
industry's lobby group, the British Bankers Association (BBA),
but will not make a final decision on whether to proceed until
after the commission's report is published, the sources said.
The task force would be chaired by Nigel Wicks, the BBA
chairman.
The 600-page PCBS report is expected to make sweeping
recommendations, including changes to bankers' bonuses, a new
professional register for bankers and the inclusion of criminal
sanctions in tougher penalties against executives at failed
banks.
It is also likely to reiterate the commission's previous
call for legislation enabling regulators to break up banks that
don't stick to rules ring-fencing their routine retail
operations form riskier investment banking activities.
Among the most eagerly awaited contents of the report will
be recommendations on the future of state-backed RBS and Lloyds,
plus suggestions on how to stimulate competition within the
industry.