* Metro Bank broke mould by using software supplier
* Technology has been a barrier for new banks
* Big five lenders still dominate UK landscape
By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, Dec 21 When Metro Bank prepared to
launch in 2010 as the first new bank to appear on British high
streets for over a century, its founders broke with convention
by outsourcing the construction of its computer systems.
Until then, British banks had built their own software from
scratch, whereas counterparts in the United States opted for
"off-the-shelf" platforms that made it easier and quicker to
launch new businesses.
British lawmakers want new banks to challenge the dominant
lenders, which have been hit by a succession of scandals. Some
in the banking world say using cheaper and more nimble
technology could be a "game changer" in enabling them to emerge.
"That's the way the whole process developed in America,"
said Metro Bank co-founder Vernon Hill, a colourful U.S.
entrepreneur who opened his first bank branch in Philadelphia at
the age of 26 in 1973 before growing Commerce Bank into one of
the country's top 20 lenders over the next three decades.
"It's almost impossible to do a new bank unless you have one
of these packaged IT systems. That had never been done in
Britain and Metro Bank would never have happened unless we were
successful in arranging to get that done," he told Reuters.
FIVE HURDLES TO CLEAR
Five banks -- Lloyds, RBS, Barclays
, HSBC and Santander -- still provide
around 85 percent of current accounts in Britain.
Entrepreneurs and advisers said there are five main
challenges for a new bank trying to break that grip.
They must find a gap in the market, raise capital, get a
banking licence, gain access to a payments system and set up IT
and other infrastructure. Often the last issue proved the
stumbling block.
Hill and his co-founder Anthony Thomson balked at the cost
and time required to build a new IT platform and asked Swiss
banking systems specialist Temenos to provide the
software. The system was set up in nine months and other new
banks are following that path.
Executives at new banks said having new computer systems
gives them an advantage over established banks struggling with
outdated systems.
"Now the problem is with the larger banks because their
systems are old and their front office digital infrastructure
quite often doesn't tie in with their back office
infrastructure," said Philip Monks, chief executive of Aldermore
(IPO-ALDG.L), a new bank that also uses Temenos software.
Other software providers are developing similar technology
and targeting the new UK banks, including FIS, Misys
, Infosys and Oracle.
Metro Bank's Thomson has partnered with Fiserv to
create an "off-the-shelf" software platform called Agiliti.
They allow a start-up to buy a standardised platform and
have it configured for the service it wants to provide, whether
that is current accounts, savings or different types of loans.
The bank will typically pay a set amount and then extra fees
per customer, perhaps about 8 pounds ($13) per customer for a
simple savings product or 20 pounds per current account.
That cuts initial costs for the banks and means the system
can be built up over time, something the financial regulator
also supports.
NEW ENTRANTS
The regulator last year made it easier for new banks to get
off the ground, cutting the length of time it takes to apply for
a banking licence, lowering the amount of capital new banks must
hold and trying to reform the payments infrastructure.
Five banks were given licences in the first year of the new
regime, and there are about 25 companies in the process of
applying.
Many of the new names are looking to niche markets.
Lintel Bank is targeting migrant workers, for example. Atom
Bank, which is a new venture from Thomson, is a pure digital
bank that plans to launch next year.
Other start-ups are looking at lending to specific
professions, such as doctors or farmers, who may want a more
tailored banking offer.
"You need to have something different to break through the
noise and attract a segment of the market, so you need to be
clear on who you are targeting and what is your niche
proposition," said Nic Parmaksizian at consultancy firm Capco.
Although the new technology and regulatory changes have cut
the time it takes to bring a bank to market, it can still be a
lengthy process likely to take more than a year.
The prize for new banks is substantial. Britons have an
estimated 64 million current accounts. That could grow to 80-90
million in a decade and challengers could take 15-20 percent, or
more than 15 million accounts, industry sources estimate.
($1 = 0.6395 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir)