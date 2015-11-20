LONDON Nov 20 Five British financial services
trade associations, including the British Bankers' Association
(BBA) and Payments UK, are set to merge following a review of
how to strengthen their lobbying efforts and cut membership
costs.
Britain's banks proposed earlier this year merging nine
associations and set up a panel to review options, which on
Friday proposed bringing together five bodies and creating close
ties with two more.
The review group proposed initially merging the BBA,
Payments UK, the Council of Mortgage Lenders and the UK Cards
Association and adding the Asset Based Finance Association
shortly after.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Anjuli Davies)