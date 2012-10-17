LONDON Oct 17 Sales incentives for UK bank staff should be better aligned to the interests of shareholders and customers, the chairman of the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards said on Wednesday.

Andrew Tyrie also told the British Bankers' Association's annual conference that there can be no long-term recovery for Britain's economy unless its banks recover properly and said the euro zone crisis is a major obstacle to that.

"The euro zone crisis is the elephant in Britain's economic room. The scope for a UK recovery will remain precarious until the euro recovery takes root," Tyrie said.