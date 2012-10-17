LONDON Oct 17 It is hard for different
subsidiaries within a bank to maintain independence from the
rest of the group, former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Paul
Volcker told UK lawmakers on Wednesday as part of an inquiry on
banking standards.
"Based on the American experience, the concept that
different subsidiaries of a single commercial banking
organisation can maintain total independence either in practice
or in public perception is difficult to sustain," Volcker said
in evidence provided to the inquiry on UK banking standards.
Banking reform proposals in the United States, Britain and
Europe each require "careful regulatory definitions and
supervisory oversight" to ensure functions are kept separate, he
said.