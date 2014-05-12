* Take That band members face huge tax bill
LONDON, May 12 Prime Minister David Cameron on
Monday criticised a tax avoidance scheme used by one of
Britain's biggest pop stars, but rejected calls to strip Gary
Barlow of a state honour.
Barlow, two other members of his group Take That and their
manager may have to pay more than 9 million pounds ($15 million)
to the state after a judge found an investment scheme they had
used was aimed primarily at avoiding tax.
Tax avoidance by other celebrities and by companies such as
Starbucks and Amazon have angered the British public, and
politicians were quick to condemn Barlow, with two members of
parliament (MPs) suggesting he should return his "Order of the
British Empire" (OBE), a medal he received for charity work.
Cameron told ITV: "I'm against these aggressive tax
avoidance schemes ... Clearly what this scheme was, was wrong."
But he said he did not support forcing Barlow, who publicly
supported the prime minister's Conservative party during the
2010 general election campaign, to return his OBE.
Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke and Margaret Hodge, an MP
with the opposition Labour party, told the Times newspaper it
was questionable whether Barlow should retain the honour.
A spokesman for the band members declined comment. Their
manager, Jonathan Wild, who invested in the same investment
scheme, did not respond to requests for comment. Previously,
representatives for the four said they paid "significant tax".
A judge said in a ruling published on Monday that members of
dozens of partnerships were not entitled to use losses they
incurred on investments in music rights and intellectual
property to offset their tax bills because the primary intention
of the partnership structures was to avoid tax rather than make
a profit.
"The underlying, and fundamental, conclusion we have reached
is that the Icebreaker scheme is, and was known and understood
by all concerned to be, a tax avoidance scheme," Tribunal Judge
Colin Bishopp said in his ruling.
However, he added that: "it is not suggested that any part
of the arrangements was a sham."
A spokesman for Icebreaker Management, which organised many
of the partnerships, said it was disappointed by the ruling and
was considering its options, which lawyers said could include an
appeal.
Barlow, who has also served as a judge on entertainment show
"The X Factor", his bandmates Mark Owen and Howard Donald, and
manager Wild, invested around 5 million pounds in a partnership
called Larkdale LLP, in 2010, accounts for the partnership show.
There is no suggestion that the two other band members,
Robbie Williams and Jason Orange were involved.
The four also borrowed another 20.8 million pounds to
contribute to the partnership, at least some of which came from
Barclays Bank, filings show. The bank declined comment.
Larkdale generated a loss of 25.2 million pounds in 2010
which the members could have used to offset other income.
The total amount of losses claimed by the partnerships - and
rejected by the judge - was 336 million pounds, according to the
ruling.
Tax collection authority, HMRC, said 120 million pounds in
tax payments was at stake, suggesting the loss reported by
Larkdale could have been used to shave 8.8 million pounds off
members' tax bills.
HMRC is entitled to claim interest on what it deems to be
overdue tax, and penalties could also be charged, so any final
bill could be higher.
An HMRC spokesman declined to say if it would seek penalties
or interest, citing rules on taxpayer confidentiality.
($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds)
