LONDON Jan 15 Management at British shoe
retailer Barratts Priceless have reached a deal to buy 89 stores
and its online business, the administrator Deloitte said on
Sunday.
While 1,184 jobs had been safeguarded, the deal would result
in the closure of 39 stores and 14 concessions and 680
additional redundancies, it said.
"I am delighted that we have been able to conclude this deal
and save as many jobs as we have. The last few months have been
very challenging but we have a great team in place," Barratt's
chief executive Michael Ziff said in a statement.
Barratts collapsed into administration last month, blaming a
downturn in consumer spending and unseasonably mild weather
which had depressed sales of its new winter lines.
