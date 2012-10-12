(Repeats to wider codes)
LONDON Oct 12 Britain's public broadcaster, the
BBC, is to launch two internal inquiries into allegations that
its late presenter Jimmy Savile, a household name to millions,
used his fame to sexually abuse children over four decades, the
corporation said on Friday.
Accusations against Savile, an eccentric and flamboyant
figure who hosted children's shows and raised tens of millions
of pounds for charity, have surfaced since his death last year
at the age of 84.
The BBC shelved an investigation into Savile by its
Newsnight programme because editors were concerned that claims
of abuse could not be substantiated.
BBC Director General George Entwistle said the
independently-led probes would look at the reasons behind that
decision and delve into whether the way the broadcaster was run
at the height of Savile's fame allowed "him or others to carry
out the sexual abuse of children".
"These will be forensic but also soul-searching examinations
- our audience's trust in us is paramount," he told reporters.
Police have so far received 12 allegations of sexual
offences, have been in contact with 40 potential victims, and
are investigating 340 leads.
Some of the alleged victims have said there was a culture of
sexual abuse inside the BBC involving Savile and other
celebrities during the 1970s and 80s.
(Reporting by Matt Falloon; Editing by Kevin Liffey)