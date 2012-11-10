* BBC apologises "unreservedly" over child abuse report
* Broadcaster's boss Entwistle promises urgent action
* Lawmaker says Entwistle's credibility "deeply damaged"
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Nov 10 Britain's public broadcaster,
reeling from revelations that one of its former stars was a
paedophile, was struggling to contain damage on Saturday after a
flagship news programme aired a mistaken allegation that an
ex-politician sexually abused children.
The BBC had already issued a full apology on Friday, but on
Saturday its director general had to admit under questioning
from his own journalists that he had not known in advance about
the Newsnight report, weeks after being accused of being too
hands-off over the previous scandal on the same programme.
"In retrospect I wish this had been brought to my
attention," said George Entwistle, who is also the BBC's
editor-in-chief, adding that he should not be expected to be
familiar with the BBC's entire news output.
Entwistle, in the job for only two months, said he would not
resign. But criticism was growing that a 90-year-old institution
affectionately known as "Auntie" was systematically incapable of
addressing its failings.
"I listened to the director general with increasing
disbelief," John Whittingdale, chairman of parliament's powerful
media committee, told Reuters. "The level of failure of
management at every level within the BBC, up to and including
the director general, is just extraordinary."
The BBC and its bosses have been under huge pressure since a
rival broadcaster revealed last month that the late Jimmy
Savile, one of the most recognisable personalities on British
television in the 1970s and 80s, was a prolific sex offender.
EXPOSE WITHDRAWN
Suggestions have surfaced of a paedophile ring inside the
broadcaster at the time and a BBC cover-up. To complicate
matters for Entwistle, Newsnight pulled a planned expose of
Savile shortly after his death last year, and the BBC went ahead
with tribute shows.
Having been widely criticised for not broadcasting that
expose, which led to its editor stepping aside, Newsnight is now
being lambasted for its Nov. 2 report on sexual abuse at
children's care homes in North Wales during the 1970s.
Steve Messham told Newsnight that a senior Conservative had
raped him when Messham was a child in one of the homes.
Newsnight did not identify the politician, but the name of
Alistair McAlpine, Conservative Party treasurer from 1975 to
1990, quickly appeared on the Internet and social media sites.
On Friday McAlpine went public to rigorously deny the
allegations and threaten legal action.
Hours later, Messham said he had misidentified McAlpine to
Newsnight. The programme admitted it had not approached McAlpine
for a comment, or shown Messham a picture of McAlpine, before
airing the report.
Castigated for what he agreed was a slow response to the
Savile disclosures, Entwistle demanded a report on the incident
by Sunday and suspended all Newsnight investigations.
"If people made mistakes, and they made bad mistakes, they
will have to answer for them," he told BBC TV. "If disciplinary
action is necessary, it will be taken."
But critics said his explanation only raised more questions
about whether the hierarchical management of the 22,000-strong
organisation, funded by an annual licence fee levied on all TV
viewers, was too unwieldy to handle crises.
REPORT CLEARED
The erroneous Newsnight report had been cleared by senior
managers and lawyers, and commentators queried why Entwistle had
been kept in the dark in the wake of the furore over Savile.
"(Entwistle) says all the right things and he's done the
right thing ... but still, does he come across as someone who
has got his hands round the throat of the problem?" Steve
Hewlett, a media consultant and former BBC editor, told Reuters.
"Who allowed Newsnight to behave in this way? It has to come
to his door."
Whittingdale did not go as far as calling for Entwistle to
quit, but said he would face stern questions when he appears
before parliamentary media committee again in two weeks. His
last appearance in October in the wake of the Savile revelations
was described by one lawmaker as "lamentable".
The BBC Trust, the broadcaster's governing body, said it had
"impressed upon the Director-General the need to get to the
bottom of this as a matter of the utmost urgency and will expect
appropriate action to be taken as quickly as possible".
Mark Borkowski, one of Britain's leading public relations
experts, said the BBC were "the architects of their own crisis".
"The BBC ... is now culturally inept at dealing with a
situation of this size," he said.