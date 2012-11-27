LONDON Nov 27 The head of the BBC's governing
body defended paying a "hell of a lot of money" to the
corporation's ex-boss on Tuesday and said the cost of two
inquiries into the causes of his departure would have to come
from its publicly-funded coffers.
Director general George Entwistle came under fire for the
BBC's slow and unconvincing response to revelations a former
star presenter, the late Jimmy Savile, was a serial paedophile,
and for a programme featuring false sex abuse allegations.
Chris Patten, chairman of the BBC Trust, said he had been
left with little choice but to agree to a 450,000 pound
($720,000) pay-off for Entwistle who resigned as director
general this month after just 54 days in the post.
Patten told parliament's media committee he had agreed to
Entwistle receiving 12 months' pay after lawyers said Entwistle
could not be sacked and any other outcome could leave the BBC
facing an even bigger bill for unfair dismissal.
"450,000 pounds is one hell of a lot of money. But the
options I had were absolutely clear," he said.
BBC's flagship Newsnight programme pulled an expose of
Savile shortly after his death in October last year a nd his
offences only came to light in a documentary by a rival
broadcaster two months ago.
Newsnight compounded its error by airing false sex abuse
allegations against a former senior politician. Entwistle quit
as questions grew about the competence of his management.
The BBC, which is funded by an annual licence fee levied on
viewers, has ordered two independent reviews, one into Savile's
abuse over six decades and another into why Newsnight dropped
its story.
Patten said these would be expensive because of the number
of lawyers involved.
"I am afraid we must bear the costs, however much they are,"
Patten said. Acting director general Tim Davie said programmes
would not suffer and the money would come from a contingency
fund.
On Friday, former BBC director general Mark Thompson, and
now chief executive of the New York Times Co, was
questioned by the second review about what and when he knew
about the Savile allegations.
Thompson has told Reuters he did not know about the
Newsnight investigation and had had no involvement in the
decision to axe the report.
During a heated exchange with Conservative lawmaker Philip
Davies, a fierce BBC critic, Patten refused to comment on what
he thought of Thompson's position on the issue.
Davies told the committee that 10 days before Thompson left,
he had got BBC lawyers to write to a Sunday newspaper to tell
them to stop a story which alleged he did know about claims
relating to Savile.
"You know perfectly well that I'm not going to reply to
questions which are being looked at by Nick Pollard's inquiry,"
Patten said. Pollard, the former head of Sky News, is due to
complete his report before Christmas.