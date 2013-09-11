By Paul Sandle
| CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept 11
CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept 11 The British
government believes the BBC needs to come under greater scrutiny
after generous severance payments made to departing executives
raised "serious questions" about the management of the publicly
funded broadcaster.
Former BBC Director General Mark Thompson, who quit the BBC
last year to become chief executive of the New York Times
Company, and six other senior executives were grilled by
British lawmakers on Monday over payments made beyond
contractual obligations during the last three years of
Thompson's 2004-2012 watch.
Culture Secretary Maria Miller was due to tell television
executives attending the Royal Television Society Conference on
Wednesday that the questioning, which saw BBC executives past
and present arguing over who sanctioned the payments, was a
"grim day" for the BBC's senior management and for British
households who fund the broadcaster through licence fees.
The BBC said it would launch a review of its internal
governance systems, structures and cultures and examine the
relationship between the executive management of the corporation
and the BBC Trust, which regulates the broadcaster.
"The corporate dramas of the BBC should never eclipse its
actual drama," Miller would tell the conference in Cambridge,
according to an advance copy of her speech.
"Ultimately, licence fee payers rely not only upon the right
structures and governance being in place but also upon the BBC's
executive management using their good judgment. And I think
serious questions were raised about that judgment by the scale
of the severance payments made."
She said under the leadership of Tony Hall, who assumed the
role of director general in April this year, significant changes
were being made at the broadcaster.
The government had already opened the BBC's accounts to
scrutiny by the National Audit Office (NAO) to ensure license
fee payers could see where their money was spent.
But she said she wanted the auditors to get quicker access
to BBC accounts.
"The NAO's work has been pivotal in bringing issues to light
so I want us to strengthen its role further," she said. "I want
a system where the NAO can look at any area of concern without
hindrance or delay."