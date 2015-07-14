LONDON, July 14 The BBC hit back on Tuesday at
government plans to make the broadcaster shoulder more of its
costs and stop chasing viewer ratings by screening expensive
popular entertainment shows.
"It is the people's BBC not the politicians'," said Rona
Fairhead, chair of governing body the BBC Trust. "We have seen
no evidence that the public wants less entertainment on the
BBC."
The BBC, the world's largest broadcaster, has long
been criticised by government ministers and by its rivals for
its dominance of British media.
Its main funding comes from households paying a licence fee,
enforced by a system to detect who is watching live television.
Last week the government told the BBC to meet the 650
million pound ($1 billion) cost of free licences for the
over-75s, rather than the taxpayer.
Speaking as the broadcaster released its annual report,
Fairhead said that springing the change suddenly on the
broadcaster fell "well short of what the public had a right to
expect."
The government has said it will ask the BBC's competitors to
scrutinise the broadcaster's remit and scale ahead of the
renegotiation of the corporation's royal charter, which is due
for renewal next year.
Later this week, the government will also publish a document
pressing the BBC to scrap highly commercial programmes like
singing talent show "The Voice," in favour of more public
service and educative programmes.
BBC Director general Tony Hall told reporters on Tuesday the
future of the BBC "doesn't rest on ideological arguments" and
said he believes in a BBC "for everyone."
