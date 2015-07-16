Music streaming firm SoundCloud raises $70 mln in debt
March 23 Music-streaming service SoundCloud Ltd said on Thursday it had raised $70 million in debt from Ares Capital, Kreos Capital and Davidson Technology.
LONDON, July 16 Britain's newly-elected Conservative government suggested the BBC could become smaller and cheaper on Thursday in the opening salvo of a highly-charged battle for the future of the world's biggest public service broadcaster.
Media Secretary John Whittingdale told parliament he would carry out a review which would question whether the scale and scope of the BBC was still appropriate as part of a major study ahead of its 10-yearly Charter renewal in 2016. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)
NEW YORK, March 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson will star in a movie about the first woman to run for U.S. president decades before American women even had the right to vote.