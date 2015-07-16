* Britain questions BBC's role, scope and funding
By Kate Holton
LONDON, July 16 Britain's newly elected
Conservative government signalled on Thursday it would cut back
the BBC, the opening salvo in a battle over the future of the
world's biggest public service broadcaster.
Any attempt to change the 92-year-old broadcaster provokes a
fierce reaction in Britain, where it claims a unique cultural
status from its role in showing everything from royal weddings
and sports events to local news and popular dramas.
Setting out proposals for the biggest overhaul of the BBC in
at least a decade, the government said changes in viewing habits
meant the current scale, scope and funding of the corporation
may no longer be appropriate.
"With so much more choice in what to consume and how to
consume it, we must at least question whether the BBC should try
to be all things to all people," Media Secretary John
Whittingdale told parliament.
Supporters of the BBC say it is a prized national
institution that projects British culture around the world while
providing essential domestic and international news.
But opponents as diverse as Scottish nationalists, media
tycoons and some in Prime Minister David Cameron's government
say the BBC is a bloated organisation that throttles commercial
competition and fails to properly balance its news coverage.
"We believe that this Green Paper would appear to herald a
much diminished, less popular BBC," the corporation said of the
government's consultation document.
"That would be bad for Britain and would not be the BBC that
the public has known and loved for over 90 years."
'DIMINISHED BBC'?
Known affectionately as "Auntie", the BBC runs nine national
TV channels, 10 national radio stations and a comprehensive
website. With an overall income of 4.8 billion pounds ($7.5
billion) a year, it employs nearly 19,000 people.
It is currently funded by a 145.50 pound ($226.92) licence
fee paid by every TV-owning household as well as by some
commercial income.
After an unexpectedly decisive election victory, Cameron's
government is in a strong position to take on the BBC.
Whittingdale said the government would examine whether the
BBC should be reduced in size, whether a subscription service or
home levy would become more appropriate in time, and whether it
needs stronger oversight from a new external regulator.
Its commercial arm, BBC Worldwide, which promotes and sells
its programming around the world, could be privatised.
"Given the vast choice that audiences now have, there is an
argument that the BBC might become more focused on a narrower,
core set of services," the government said. "A smaller BBC could
see the public pay less for their TV licence and would also be
likely to have a reduced market impact."
Long criticised by successive British governments and
sections of the right-wing domestic press, the BBC says polling
shows that audiences think it produces a broad range of high
quality programmes.
"Would it not be profoundly unpatriotic to seek to diminish
the BBC and thereby diminish Britain?" said Chris Bryant, a
lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party.
"The BBC is not a government play-thing," he said.
($1 = 0.6408 pounds)
