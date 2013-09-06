* Escalating spat over severance payments to senior execs
* Ex-BBC head, current NY Times boss cites "untruths"
* BBC Trust says accusation "bizarre"
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, Sept 6 The BBC's former director general
Mark Thompson has accused the head of its governing body of
misleading Britain's parliament about large payments to senior
executives, in an escalating spat that has put the two men's
reputations on the line.
Thompson, who quit the British broadcaster last year to
become chief executive of the New York Times, is facing
scrutiny over payments of 25 million pounds ($40 million) made
to 150 departing BBC staff from 2009 to 2012.
The scale of some of the severance payments, many of them
made as austerity cuts swept Britain, angered politicians and
members of the public, who fund the broadcaster through a
compulsory licence fee.
The head of the BBC Trust, Chris Patten, told a
parliamentary committee hearing in July he was shocked by the
size of some of the payments and unaware a number were more than
required under contractual terms.
But in a written submission to the Public Accounts Committee
(PAC), released on Friday, Thompson said: "The picture painted
for the PAC by the BBC Trust witnesses ... was - in addition to
specific untruths and inaccuracies - fundamentally misleading
about the extent of Trust knowledge and involvement."
Thompson said in a statement emailed to Reuters by a New
York Times spokeswoman on Friday that he had backed up his
submission with evidence and would not comment further until he
appeared on Monday before the committee, a body which oversees
government expenditure.
Patten, a senior British conservative politician best known
for handing control of Hong Kong back to China in 1997, told
reporters he "had no concerns at all" about Thompson's
submission. He will also appear at the hearing on Monday.
The BBC Trust said it rejected Thompson's statement, and
called it "bizarre".
The stand-off between the two men has raised questions about
which senior managers were aware of the payments and whether
public money was used appropriately. A spokeswoman from the New
York Times told Reuters: "We're looking forward to Mark's full
testimony on Monday."
DAGGERS DRAWN
"It has become daggers drawn and it is hard to see how their
positions are reconcilable," said Steve Hewlett, a media analyst
and former executive with British broadcaster ITV.
"Ethics are central to the New York Times and if it
transpires that Thompson has misled people, he could be in
trouble. Similarly if the Trust was told more then they are
letting on then Patten will be a very difficult position."
The inquiry into payments to senior BBC staff was triggered
after Thompson's successor, George Entwistle, left the BBC in
November last year after just 54 days in the top job with
450,000 pounds, which the National Audit Office later said was
equivalent to a 12-month notice period set out in his contract.
Entwistle stepped down to take responsibility for a BBC news
report which falsely accused a former senior politician of child
abuse and allegations the corporation covered up decades of sex
abuse by one of its late stars, Jimmy Savile.
A National Audit Office report in July, requested by the
Public Accounts Committee after a public outcry over the size of
payments to Entwistle and other executives, found a number of
large sums were paid to managers, some of them exceeding
contractual requirements.
Mark Thompson, in his recent submission to the committee,
said the Trust had been aware, in particular, of severance
payments to former deputy director general Mark Byford and to
former marketing chief Sharon Baylay.
Byford departed with 949,000 pounds and Baylay's settlement
was worth 395,000 pounds - both of them 12 months' pay in lieu
of notice on top of redundancy payments - the National Audit
Office report said. It did not say that those payments had
exceeded contractual requirements.
The BBC Trust said it rejected Thompson's suggestion that
Lord Patten and BBC Trustee Anthony Fry misled the parliamentary
committee.
"We completely disagree with Mark Thompson's analysis, much
of which is unsubstantiated," the Trust said in a statement.
The BBC's director of human resources Lucy Adams, who has
been fiercely criticised over the size of the payments,
announced last week she would leave the BBC next year, saying it
was time for a new start after five years at the corporation.
In a submission to the PAC released on Friday she said she
had made a mistake in her earlier evidence to the committee and
now did recall drafting a memo sent by Thompson to the Trust
relating to the severance payments to Byford and Baylay.
Adams is also due to appear at the hearing on Monday.