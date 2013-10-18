LONDON Oct 18 BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm
of Britain's public broadcaster, unveiled a three-pronged plan
on Friday to expand globally by boosting spending on TV content,
strengthening its online site, and launching three new channel
brands.
Tim Davie, who took over as head of BBC Worldwide in April,
said BBC Worldwide had too many different websites and digital
propositions, saying there needed to be a greater focus and
scale to compete with global rivals, such Hulu, Netflix
and Amazon, owner of LoveFilm.
Davie outlined plans to increase spending on content by 30
million pounds ($48.56 million) a year to about 200 million
pounds, announcing a new drama series, "Intruders", from the
writer of "The X-Files".
He said the launch of three new channel brands focused on
natural history, drama and "male audiences" would help promote
BBC content to international audiences in different formats from
standalone TV channels to online offerings.
One of these new channels, BBC First, will launch first in
Australia on the pay-TV Foxtel platform next August.
The third prong of the strategy involved scrapping a global
iPlayer app launched in 2011 and instead strengthening
international online site BBC.com to help the BBC meet its
target to double its global reach to 500 million people by 2022.
BBC Worldwide's increased ambitions come as the BBC faces
criticism over whether it is giving value to the British public
after paying large severance packages to departing managers and
scrapping a 100 million pound digital media project.
Davie said the new investments would enable BBC Worldwide to
grow internationally via its own services and third party sales,
and raise more revenue.
"(This will result) in greater access by audiences to BBC
and British content and sustainable cash flows back to the BBC,"
Davie said in a statement.
BBC Worldwide posted sales of about 1.1 billion pounds
($1.78 billion) in 2012/013 and returned 156 million pounds to
the public service broadcaster that is funded largely by licence
fees paid by all British households with a television.
Last week, Tony Hall, director general of the BBC, the
world's largest state-funded broadcaster, said the organisation
had to cut costs by 20 percent by 2017 but also needed to find
an additional 100 million pounds a year in savings to invest in
the future.
Davie said the three-pronged plan for BBC Worldwide was an
effort to make the BBC truly global.
"They combine an increased commitment to content investment
with new BBC content brands alongside a more powerful and
unified digital engine," he said.
Analysts said it made sense to simplify the way BBC
Worldwide reached its audience by focusing on BBC.com.
"It all seems to make sense but there are underlying
questions about whether BBC Worldwide should be investing in its
own productions or seeking to return the maximum possible amount
to licence fee payers," said Steve Hewlett, a media analyst and
former executive with broadcaster ITV.