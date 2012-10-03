* Jimmy Savile, household name in UK, knighted by queen
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Oct 3 To millions of Britons, Jimmy
Savile was a flamboyant cigar-chomping disc jockey, children's
TV presenter and dedicated charity fundraiser, instantly
recognisable from his long blonde hair, eccentric clothing and
flashy jewellery.
But claims Savile, who died last year and was knighted by
the queen for his charitable work, had sexually abused
schoolgirls while working at the BBC have shattered his
reputation and raised suggestions the state-funded broadcaster
covered up allegations against one of its top entertainers.
"I felt Jim had persuaded us all, audiences, fans,
television professionals, even the pope, to create a myth around
Saintly Jim so that he became untouchable," said Esther Rantzen,
a former BBC colleague and campaigner for child abuse victims.
"One of the assaults had even been witnessed by the member
of a television production team. So why was nothing done?" she
wrote in an article for the Mail on Sunday newspaper.
Savile was a household name in Britain, firstly as a
pioneering BBC radio DJ in the 1960s before later hosting
prime-time pop and children's TV shows, with his catchphrases
becoming part of the national lexicon.
When he died in October last year aged 84, his gold coffin
went on public display and he was lauded as a "national
treasure" who had raised millions of pounds for good causes.
But that image was shattered by allegations made in a
documentary to be broadcast on commercial TV on Wednesday.
"Exposure: The Other Side of Jimmy Savile" claims he
sexually abused underage girls and some 10 women have come
forward to the media to say they were his victims.
Some said the attacks occurred when they were as young as 12
and even took place on BBC premises.
Revelations that an investigation by Newsnight, the BBC's
flagship TV news show, were shelved last December led to claims
bosses at the broadcaster knew about the allegations but kept
quiet.
The BBC has denied that and said its investigations unit
would help police who have launched an inquiry into the claims.
HORRIFIED
"A number of serious and disturbing allegations have been
made over the past few days about the sexual abuse of teenage
girls by Sir Jimmy Savile," the BBC said in a statement.
"Some of these allegations relate to activity on BBC
premises in the 1960s and 70s. We are horrified by allegations
that anything of this sort could have happened at the BBC - or
have been carried out by anyone working for the BBC."
Savile's work for the BBC regularly brought him into contact
with children, most notably the long-running "Top of the Pops"
weekly chart show and his "Jim'll Fix It" show where he arranged
for the dreams of mostly younger viewers to come true.
Meanwhile, he ran some 200 marathons for charity, raising
tens of millions of pounds, particularly for Stoke Mandeville
hospital, the birthplace of the Paralympic Games which has an
internationally renowned unit for spinal injuries.
With his odd appearance, penchant for wearing garish
tracksuits, and overtly tactile nature, Rantzen said she, like
many people, found the former professional wrestler unnerving.
But, she added, gossip and rumours were not evidence.
"The fact is that Sir Jim deceived all of us who enabled him
to build his image as a national treasure, and do what he wanted
to vulnerable children who were prevented from speaking out by
the legend he had created," she said.
Paul Gambaccini, a former radio colleague, said he had long
expected such stories to emerge and believed Savile used his
charity work to stop his private life being exposed.
IMPERIAL
"It comes out when he's dead because Jimmy Savile had an
imperial personality in show-business," he told ITV's Daybreak
programme. "You just didn't mess with Jim."
The victims' allegations include claims from one woman that
she saw rock star Gary Glitter, who was convicted of abusing two
girls in Vietnam in 2006, having sex with an underage girl in
Savile's BBC dressing room while Savile abused another girl.
Savile is not the first well-known BBC celebrity to face
allegations of paedophilia. Pop music promoter Jonathan King,
who produced the first album of rock band Genesis and later made
entertainment programmes, was given a seven-year jail term in
2001 for abusing teenage boys.
Former BBC executives admitted there had been rumours about
Savile, but dismissed suggestions they had turned a blind eye to
the indiscretions of celebrities. Michael Grade, the former head
of the BBC1 TV channel, said such rumours were ludicrous.
"There were question marks, certainly," he told Channel 4.
"I never heard anything that gave me cause to think we should
investigate or do anything about it. But the entertainment
industry is awash on a sea of rumours."
Newsnight's editor Peter Rippon said his decision not to run
its story into the allegations was because the claims could not
be substantiated.
"It has been suggested I was ordered to do it by my bosses
as part of a BBC cover-up," he wrote in his blog.
"It has also been suggested that we deliberately withheld
information from the police. Both these allegations are totally
untrue and despite consistent strong denials keep getting
repeated."
Savile's nephew, Vivian Savile said the claims were only
coming out now because his uncle was unable to respond and libel
laws no longer applied.
But Dee Coles, who said she had been abused by Savile at the
age of 14, said she was speaking out so that others who found
themselves in the same position would come forward.
"Who would I have told? Who would have believed me?" she
told ITV News. "I'd sooner not be on TV saying this but here I
am because it happened to me."
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)