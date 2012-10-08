* Critics have accused BBC of cover-up
* Jimmy Savile, the accused presenter, died last year
* He was a household name, famous for charity work
* Women say he abused them in 1970s/1980s
By Maria Golovnina
LONDON, Oct 8 Britain's BBC on Monday apologised
to a group of women who allege that one of the state-funded
broadcaster's top entertainers sexually abused them decades ago,
a scandal that has raised questions about the BBC's judgment
then and now.
The man accused of using his status as a celebrity and
prominent charity fund raiser to commit the crimes is Jimmy
Savile, an eccentric BBC presenter who died last year aged 84.
Instantly recognisable for his shock of blonde hair, Savile
was famous for his larger-than-life personality and for his love
of smoking cigars, donning tracksuits and coming out with catch
phrases that sometimes became part of the national lexicon.
The former DJ travelled around London in a Rolls-Royce and
was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his charitable work in 1990.
When he died last year, he was buried wearing a tracksuit after
his gold-coloured coffin was put on public display in a hotel.
His reputation was called into question last week, however,
after a documentary shown by the BBC's rival ITV channel aired a
slew of sexual assault allegations against Savile, triggering a
media storm that has raised awkward questions for the BBC.
On Monday, the BBC's new boss, George Entwistle, promised
the corporation would cooperate fully with the police to
investigate the allegations.
"The women involved here have gone through something awful
and it's something I deeply regret," he told BBC radio on
Monday, the first time the BBC had said it was sorry for what it
is alleged to have happened.
"I would like to apologise on behalf of the organisation to
each and every one of them for what they have had to endure
here."
"A CULTURE OF SEXUAL ABUSE"
Some women said Savile had abused them when they were as
young as 12 and described a culture of sexual abuse inside the
BBC at the height of Savile's fame in the 1970s and 1980s. Some
also alleged that they had been attacked on BBC premises.
The scandal has seen critics accuse the BBC of mishandling
or even covering up the case, particularly after an
investigation into the allegations by its own flagship TV
programme was axed by its editors last December.
Prime Minister David Cameron has waded into the scandal,
calling on the BBC to conduct an internal investigation, saying
the allegations were "truly shocking".
"It seems to me it is very important that the organisation,
the BBC, does that itself," he told a BBC programme on Sunday.
"But also, if there are questions that should be pursued by
the police and other organisations, everyone has to ask
themselves the question: 'Is there new evidence that needs to be
looked at?'"
Entwistle - who became Director General of the BBC less than
a month ago - said all questions would be addressed, but only
after police had finished their own investigation.
In an attempt to distance themselves from the sex abuse
claims, charities set up by Savile are now considering dropping
his name altogether, local media reported.
Last year, an investigation by Newsnight, the BBC's flagship
news show, was shelved, prompting suggestions that BBC bosses
had known about the allegations but kept quiet.
The BBC has denied that. Newsnight's editor Peter Rippon
said his decision not to run its story was because the claims
against Savile could not be substantiated.