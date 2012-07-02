LONDON, July 3 Britain's economy grew only marginally in the second quarter of this year but should pick up later this year helped by exports to countries outside Europe, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.

Following are key findings from the BCC's quarterly economic survey. For the full story, click on

2012 2011

SERVICES Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Home sales 10 10 2 0 10 Home orders 5 7 -9 -3 9 Export sales 24* 16 10 4 18 Export orders 19* 12 -1 -2 16 Employment expectations 12 11 2 6 12 Investment - plant and mac. 5 5 2 1 2 Confidence - turnover 30 30 19 24 30 Confidence - profitability 13 14 2 10 10 Full capacity (pct) 36 35 34 34 38 Cashflow -1 -4 -8 -6 -6 Prices 18** 24 24 22 27

* Highest since Q3 2007

** Lowest since Q4 2009

2012 2011

MANUFACTURING Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Home sales 9 12 0 3 18 Home orders 8 6 -13 -4 9 Export sales 31* 24 12 18 26 Export orders 24** 20 5 14 22 Employment expectations 13 15 -8 10 15

Investment plant and mac. 11 17 5 8 16

Confidence - turnover 44* 37 14 33 40

Confidence - profitability 24* 21 9 16 22 Full capacity (pct) 39 36 44 34 34

Cashflow 2 1 2 -8 -1

Prices 9*** 26 29 31 38

* Highest since Q4 2010

** Highest since Q1 2011

*** Lowest since Q1 2010

All figures are expressed as a percentage balance of firms reporting an increase over those reporting a decrease unless otherwise stated. (Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)