(Adds comment)
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, July 3 Britain's economy is too weak to
produce a meaningful recovery, the British Chambers of Commerce
warned on Tuesday, as a survey showed construction activity fell
at its fastest pace in two-and-a-half years in June.
The gloomy outlook makes grim reading for the government and
Bank of England who are facing increasing calls to kick-start
growth in the recession-hit economy.
Trade group BCC said its economic survey of around 8,000
businesses suggested only marginal growth in the second quarter,
in line with a 0.1 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.
But a steep drop in construction activity in June's
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey increased the danger of
a third consecutive quarter of contraction.
"While domestic growth continues to bump along the bottom,
the silver lining is an increase in firms looking for export
opportunities, and in many cases, with countries outside
Europe," said John Longworth, director general of the BCC.
The BCC predicts economic growth of just 0.1 percent for
2012 but say it will pick up to 1.9 percent in 2013 on an upturn
in exports to countries outside Europe.
Businesses' confidence was still lower than before the
crisis in 2007, and plans by manufacturers to invest in plant
and machinery fell, the BCC's survey showed.
But with minimal growth ahead at best, and only a mild
improvement this quarter from London's hosting of the Olympic
Games, the BoE is widely seen restarting its quantitative easing
(QE) asset purchase programme.
The central bank is expected to top up the 325 billion
pounds of cash it has already pumped into markets with another
50 billion when it meets on Thursday as falling inflation gives
it more scope to support the battered economy.
"The latest quarterly economic survey from the BCC suggests
that the economy remains sluggish. The activity readings are not
as weak as shown by the official GDP data, but do suggest that
the economy lacks momentum," said Michael Saunders at Citi.
Saunders also pointed out that effective interest rates for
loans to small businesses as well as for mortgages kept rising,
despite the BoE's ultra-loose monetary policy, adding another
constraint to growth.
The government and the central bank are trying to get credit
flowing through the economy by easing banks' funding costs,
which are driven up by the uncertainties over the euro zone.
But the BCC urged the government to be bold. "Growth cannot
wait. The government must take an imaginative and brave approach
to stimulating the economy and helping businesses thrive,"
Longworth said.
CONSTRUCTION COLLAPSE
Britain fell back into recession around the turn of the year
and a string of weak economic data has pointed to another
quarter of contraction between April and June.
Construction, which was the biggest drag on the economy
during the first three months of 2012, suffered its biggest
monthly decline since February 2009 when stock markets were
crashing, a drop in the Markit/CIPS construction PMI sank to
48.2 from 54.4 in May showed.
"There is now a very real danger that construction output
contracted again in the second quarter," said Howard Archer at
IHS Global Insight.
Factories also cut back on activity in both May and June,
while a PMI poll of firms in the dominant service sector due on
Wednesday is expected to show only tepid growth.
Domestic demand is weak but the BCC survey found an
improvement in exporting activity, particularly to countries
outside of battered Europe - Britain's main trading partner.
The increase in exports will provide some cheer for the
government, which is trying to rebalance Britain's economy away
from a reliance on public spending and consumer demand.
Lending to consumers picked up in May and mortgage approvals
fell less than forecast, BoE data showed, but the overall
environment for consumer credit remains weak as the economy
struggles with tight credit conditions.
"It's just more of the same. Why would anyone expect
anything else, the household sector is up to its eyeballs in
debt, it's trying to de-leverage and this process is going to
run for several more years," said Ross Walker at RBS.
(Additional reporting by Sven Egenter and David Milliken;
Editing by Ron Askew)