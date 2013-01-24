LONDON Jan 24 Burger King, one of the most
popular fast-food chains in Britain, said on Thursday it had
stopped using one of the firms caught up in the scandal of
supplying grocers with beef that contained horse meat.
The British food industry has been rocked by the revelation
last week that retailers including market leader Tesco
and smaller chains Aldi, Lidl and Iceland
had sold beef products that contained horse meat.
Food safety experts say horse meat poses no added health
risks to consumers, but the discovery has raised concerns about
the food supply chain and the ability to trace meat ingredients.
On its website, Burger King said it had decided to replace
all Silvercrest products in Britain and Ireland with products
from another approved Burger King supplier.
"This is a voluntary and precautionary measure," Burger King
, famed for its flame-grilled burgers, said. "We are
working diligently to identify suppliers that can produce 100
percent pure Irish and British beef products that meet our high
quality standards."
The beef burger products from the grocers, which were
revealed last week to have tested positive for horse DNA, were
produced by Liffey Meats and Silvercrest Foods in Ireland and
Dalepak Hambleton in Britain.
Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, immediately withdrew from
sale all products from its supplier, Silvercrest, which is owned
by ABP Food Group, saying it was working with authorities and
the supplier to urgently understand how horse meat came to be in
the product.
ABP Foods said at the time that the source of the
contamination was a beef based product bought from two
third-party suppliers outside of Ireland.
The discovery of horse meat could be both embarrassing and
damaging for the retailers involved. The mass-selling Sun
newspaper carried the Burger King announcement on its front page
on Thursday with the headline "Shergar King", in reference to a
famous racehorse that was kidnapped and never seen again.