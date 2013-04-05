By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, April 5
The government must suspend the
use of dangerous pesticides linked to the death of bees, a
committee of MPs said on Friday.
The Environmental Audit Committee said in a report that the
government was relying on "fundamentally flawed" studies on the
issue and that two-thirds of honey bees have suffered population
declines in the UK.
Britain is blocking attempts to introduce a Europe-wide ban
on the world's most widely used insecticides, neonicotinoids,
arguing that their impact on bees is unclear.
But the MPs say the government is acting complacently.
"We believe that the weight of scientific evidence now
warrants precautionary action, so we are calling for a
moratorium on pesticides linked to bee decline to be introduced
by 1 January next year," said Joan Walley, chair of the
committee.
France, Germany, Italy and Slovenia have already suspended
the use of certain neonicotinoids such as imidacloprid,
clothianidin and TMX, which are attractive to bees.
EU governments failed last month to agree a ban on three
widely used pesticides linked to the decline of honeybees, but
the European Commission is threatening to force such a ban
through unless member states agree a compromise.
"Decisions on neonicotinoids must be based on sound
scientific evidence," said a Department for Environment, Food
and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) spokesman.
"That's why we want the European Commission to agree to our
suggestion for a major new field study to get the best, most
up-to-date evidence. That will allow informed decision-making,
rather than rushing into a knee-jerk ban based on inconclusive
studies," he added.
Syngenta and Bayer, the top producers
of the pesticides blamed for a sharp fall in bee populations
around the world, proposed a plan last week to support bee
health to try to forestall a European Union ban.
Their plan includes the planting of more flowering margins
around fields to provide bee habitats as well as monitoring to
detect the neonicotinoid pesticides blamed for their decline and
more research into the impact of parasites and viruses.