LONDON, March 14 Britain and Belgium's
electricity network operators plan to open the first power
interconnector between the two countries by 2018, National Grid
said on Wednesday.
The 1,000-megawatt (MW) cable will transport electricity in
both directions and connect Richborough in Kent and Zeebrugge in
Belgium, which at 130 kilometres is the shortest distance
between mainland Britain and Belgium.
"We are still at early stages of the project but
(...)interconnectors are going to have an important role in
making sure the country has security of supply and bringing
about a competitive European electricity market," said National
Grid's Business Development Manager Kevin Lee.
Britain is already connected to continental Europe through
the 2,000-MW French IFA interconnector and the 1,000-MW BritNed
cable, which opened in April 2011.
Interconnectors can play an important role in balancing
Britain's energy market when much more intermittend and
unpredicatble renewable energy feeds into the market, a National
Grid manager said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)