LONDON Jan 7 The first electricity cable to connect Belgium and Britain is expected to start operating in late 2018, UK network operator National Grid said on Monday.

Britain plans to build a series of new interconnectors to neighbouring markets to help it trade growing amounts of renewable energy and to increase liquidity in its power market.

The British firm and Belgian network operator Elia will lay the 1,000-megawatt (MW) cable, that can transport electricity in either direction, between Richborough in Kent and Zeebrugge in Belgium.

"Subject to the necessary permits, the interconnector will become operational at the end of 2018," a spokesman for National Grid said.

Work on the British converter station, which converts power to direct current for transport through the subsea cable, is expected to start in April 2015 and building work on the substation will commence in June 2016.

National Grid submitted an application for an electricity interconnector licence to the energy regulator nearly three weeks ago.