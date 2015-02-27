LONDON Feb 27 Britain's National Grid
and its Belgian counterpart Elia signed a final
investment agreement on Friday to build a 1,000-megawatt subsea
power link between the two countries.
The 140-kilometre power cable, expected to start operating
in 2019, will increase Britain's electricity import capacity by
a quarter and provide the first direct power link between the
two countries.
The cable, which will connect Zeebrugge in Belgium with Kent
in southern England, gained approval from Britain's energy
regulator in December.
The British government supports the construction of new
power import cables to help diversify energy sources. "Better
electricity links to our neighbours help to guarantee our energy
security at the lowest possible cost to billpayers," said Energy
Secretary Ed Davey.
National Grid and Elia said they would soon announce
construction contracts for the project, dubbed Nemo Link.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)