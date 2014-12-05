LONDON Dec 5 London-focused housebuilder
Berkeley said on Friday that its half-year pre-tax
profit rose by 80 percent to 305 million pounds due to strong
demand in the capital, with the firm expecting to meet full-year
market expectations.
The developer, which built 3,742 homes last year, is
expected to post a full-year pre-tax profit of 455 million
pounds in the current financial year, up from the 380 million it
reported last year, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 13
analysts.
Echoing comments by other housebuilders in recent weeks,
Berkeley said the housing market was normalising after buoyant
growth last year that had seen double-figure house price rises,
spurred on by a government mortgage guarantee scheme.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Karolin Schaps)