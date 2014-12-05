LONDON Dec 5 London-focused housebuilder Berkeley said on Friday that its half-year pre-tax profit rose by 80 percent to 305 million pounds due to strong demand in the capital, with the firm expecting to meet full-year market expectations.

The developer, which built 3,742 homes last year, is expected to post a full-year pre-tax profit of 455 million pounds in the current financial year, up from the 380 million it reported last year, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

Echoing comments by other housebuilders in recent weeks, Berkeley said the housing market was normalising after buoyant growth last year that had seen double-figure house price rises, spurred on by a government mortgage guarantee scheme.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Karolin Schaps)