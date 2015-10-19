LONDON Oct 19 London's 156-year-old Big Ben
clock - which has already shown signs of its age this year by
chiming late - may now need major repairs that could leave one
of the British capital's major landmarks silent and covered in
scaffolding for months to come.
The five tonne clock, including its four metre (12-foot)
long minute hand, needs extensive work to fix water erosion and
cracks in the masonry, a survey by a parliamentary committee
found. Over 31 years have passed since similar works were last
carried out.
A long period without its familiar hourly chimes would be
the first since 1976 when it stopped tolling intermittently for
26 days over nine months.
"Committees of both Houses are currently considering the
study and will provide advice to inform the business case for
how best to proceed," a parliamentary spokeswoman said.
"No decisions on works, timescales or costs have been
agreed," she added in a statement.
A parliamentary source told the Sunday Times newspaper the
refit could cost up to 40 million pounds ($60 million) and last
three years.
The clock is in such a dilapidated state that it is "ready
to fail," the source said.
In August, the bell started to chime up to six seconds late
every hour, prompting a thorough check of the clock's pendulum
and gears.
Big Ben's woes match those of the Houses of Parliament,
which adjoin the tower and are themselves in need of restoration
work that could cost as much as 5.7 billion pounds and take 32
years, according to a report published in June.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by Stephen Addison)