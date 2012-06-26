* Parliament's "Big Ben" Clock Tower to be renamed
By Mohammed Abbas and Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, June 26 It's one of the most famous
names in the world, up there with the Eiffel Tower and Statue of
Liberty - but now London's Big Ben clock tower is to be renamed
Elizabeth Tower to mark the queen's 60th year on the British
throne.
The announcement on Tuesday followed four days of
celebrations earlier this month to mark 86-year-old Queen's
Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.
The landmark, part of Britain's Houses of Parliament, is
officially called the Clock Tower but is commonly known as Big
Ben, the name of the giant bell in the tower that chimes the
famous bongs in the capital.
Prime Minister David Cameron welcomed the name change. "The
renaming of the Clock Tower to the Elizabeth Tower is a fitting
recognition of the Queen's 60 years of service. This is an
exceptional tribute to an exceptional monarch," he said.
Reactions among the public were mixed, however. "Big Ben is
so old and iconic, what is the sense in changing its name? All
over the world people won't understand what the Elizabeth Tower
is," said Romanian tourist Mara Ciortescu.
Banker Richard Labonte said: "It's not a bad idea, Ben is a
strange name for a tower anyway and the Queen deserves it."
The ornate 96-metre high neo-Gothic tower features four
gilded clockfaces and was completed in 1859. There are 393 steps
to the top of the tower, sited on the bank of the River Thames
in the heart of London's Whitehall government district.
The name change was proposed by Conservative Party lawmaker
Tobias Ellwood and accepted by parliamentary authorities.
"The House of Commons (parliament) Commission welcomed the
proposal to rename the Clock Tower Elizabeth Tower in
recognition of Her Majesty the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and will
arrange for this decision to be implemented in an appropriate
manner in due course," a House of Commons spokesman said.
The jubilee celebrations underscored a surge in popularity
for the Queen in recent years, and included the biggest flotilla
on the Thames for more than three centuries, a star-studded
concert and a horse-drawn procession through the capital.
However, many Britons were opposed to the tower name change.
A YouGov poll last month found almost half opposed proposals to
rename the Clock Tower, and only 30 percent supported the idea.
